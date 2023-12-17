‘Salaar’ mania grips Mumbai, huge cut out of Prabhas erupts outside shopping mall

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:04 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Hyderabad: A massive 120-foot cut-out of Prabhas has emerged outside a mall in Mumbai ahead of the release of ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire‘ on December 22, catching the attention of onlookers and motorists.

Excitement is surging not only among fans in Hyderabad but across India. As advance bookings for ‘Salaar’ have open, tickets are swiftly selling out like hot cakes. However, bookings have yet to commence in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the start of advance bookings, constantly checking online ticket platforms to secure their seats.

Snapchat helps find things 😂😂…. pic.twitter.com/aonrLxK1ce — Prabhas (@ManishPanigra16) December 17, 2023