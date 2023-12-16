Hyderabad: Delay in ‘Salaar’ advance bookings trigger online meme fest

Industry insiders indicate that tickets will be accessible to the public from Sunday evening.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:49 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Excitement among Prabhas fans in Hyderabad has reached a fever pitch as they eagerly await the opening of advance ticket bookings of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’. Initially slated for release on December 15, tickets have yet to become available for purchase.

Adding to the frustration is the fact that advance bookings have already commenced in states like Kerala and Karnataka, includes screenings in the Telugu language as well.

Reports suggest that Mythri Movie Makers, who acquired the Nizam rights for ‘Salaar’, are in discussions with the Telangana government to secure additional screening slots and a potential increase in ticket prices.

Amidst this delay, some disappointed yet active Prabhas fans on social media have taken to social media sites, sharing amusing posts and eliciting laughter from movie buffs and common people.

Check out a few funny posts here: