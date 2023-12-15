‘Salaar’ crew opt for low-key promotion strategy

There's immense anticipation among movie buffs, with expectations of sold-out screenings on the release day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:58 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Hyderabad: Despite releasing the trailer and first single, the makers of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire 2023′ have refrained from extensive promotion.

Traditionally, more promotion leads to better audience response, but the movie team, including director Prashant Neel, Prabhas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, have maintained a low profile, surprising many in the film industry.

Though advance bookings have already commenced in states like Karnataka and Kerala since Friday, their minimal promotional efforts contrast sharply with the imminent grand release, raising eyebrows among movie enthusiasts.

The confidence seems rooted in the film’s direction by KGF fame Prashant Neel and the presence of popular actor Prabhas. Both KGF Part 1 and Part 2 have shattered box office records, intensifying the anticipation for ‘Salaar.’

Finally, the film crew has hinted at an upcoming interview, but the timing for its public availability remains unclear.