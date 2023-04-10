Salar Jung Museum to conduct Summer Art Camp from May 1

Children aged between 8-15 years are invited to take part in the camp. Students will be categorised into juniors (8-11 years) and seniors (12-15 years) categories based on their age.

Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum under its education activities will organise a Summer Art Camp-2023 for school children from May 1 to May 17

Selected students can take part in various activities such as ‘Importance of Yoga & Art of Living, National Integration’, ‘Indian Arts, Heritage Awareness and Museum Awareness’, drawing (pastels & pencil) and painting (crayons and water colours), art and craft, and clay models (3 dimensional, pottery).

In addition to the above activities, the reputed museum in Hyderabad will also arrange special lectures and film shows, and conduct other educational programs.

The museum will provide museum kits to all the participants. However, preference will be given to those candidates who have not participated in the last two years.

The fee for the camp is Rs 700, and the amount once paid will not be refunded. Interested students can collect the application form from the reception counter of the museum, and submit the same by April 24.

The final list of selected candidates will be announced on April 25.