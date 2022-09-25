Hyderabad: Musi Riverfront Walk held at Salar Jung Museum

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

A 'Musi Riverfront Walk' was held at Salar Jung Museum on Sunday by Forum for a Better Hyderabad in association with World Rivers Day, Canada and Deccan Heritage Academy. World Rivers Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year.

Manikonda Veda Kumar, Chairman of the forum said that, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has focused on the needs of Telangana, especially on water and took up Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

“It is the responsibility of everyone to protect the rivers from getting polluted. The walk has been organised to create awareness on the historical importance of the Musi River and the need to conserve it,” he said.