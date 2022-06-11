Salman Khan snapped at a hotel in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:50 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: Actor Salman Khan, who is currently in the city for the shoot of his much-anticipated upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, has been snapped at a hotel, where he is currently staying while serving himself food.

The picture is now going viral on social media.

A massive set has reportedly been erected for the film. According to the reports, the actor will stay in the city for about a month to complete the shooting for the film alongside Pooja Hegde. The film will also have Telugu actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Jagapathi Babu playing other important roles.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will have its music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography handled by V. Manikandan. The film will mark Venkatesh’s comeback to Hindi cinema after Taqdeerwala, released in 1995.