Samajavaragamana teaser has special touch of Balayya’s dialogue

The Samajavaragamana teaser has very unique and attentive comedy timing from Sree Vishnu. The highlight of the teaser is Balayya's dialogue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Samajavaragamana marks Sree Vishnu’s return to rom-coms after his attempts in the action genre. Sree Vishnu promised his fans and the rest of the Telugu audience that the film would be a complete fun ride this summer. Samajavaragamana is going to be released on May 18 in theatres. Today, the makers released a sample dose of that comedy medicine as the film’s teaser.

The Samajavaragamana teaser has very unique and attentive comedy timing from Sree Vishnu. His dialogue delivery creates fun. Sree Vishnu is seen as Balu working in the Asian cinemas in Hyderabad, and he is very frustrated by love due to a bad past. The film focuses on a unique point (regular but unspoken on screen), which is girls getting into commercial relationships with boys and calling them brothers by the end. The teaser also shows Vennela Kishore in a comic role.

The best highlight of the Samajavaragamana teaser is Sree Vishnu telling Balayya‘s dialogue at the end of the teaser. It will surely be loved by all the Telugu audiences, especially the Balayya fans.

Samajavaragamana is written and directed by Ram Abbaraju. Bhanu Bogavarapu assisted in writing the story. Hasya Movies produced the film, and AK Entertainments is presenting it. Gopi Sundar composed music for the film.

