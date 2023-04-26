Sree Vishnu’s Samajavaragamana teaser to release on Thursday

Sree Vishnu's Samajavaragamana is going to be a complete fun ride as promised by Sree Vishnu during its making. Even the first glimpse of the film hinted the same.

Hyderabad: Sree Vishnu is an underrated versatile actor in Tollywood. It is very unfortunate that most of the actor’s experiments did not perform well at the box office during their theatrical run but were later loved by the Telugu audience. So Sree Vishnu consciously decided to deliver a few hits, sticking back to his boy next door roles and Rom com films.

Sree Vishnu’s latest film is Samajavaragamana which is titled after the blockbuster song from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo. The film is going to be a complete fun ride as promised by Sree Vishnu during its making. Even the first glimpse of the film hinted the same.

The makers of Samajavaragamana are now going to release the official teaser of the film tomorrow. The teaser launch event is going to be conducted at AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The teaser will be released at 11:07 AM.

There’s a song released from Samajavaragamana already. The first single “What To Do” is an instant hit and is much attached to the youth. Sree Vishnu promises at the song promotional event in a college that the film will be connected to the youth similarly, particularly the ladies.

Samajavaragamana is directed by Ram Abbaraju. Bhanu Bogavarapu penned the story. Razesh Dandu produced the film under the banner of Hasya Movies. Anil Sunkara is presenting the film from AK Entertainments. Reba Monica John is the female lead. Gopi Sundar is the music director. Samajavaragamana will be released in theatres on May 12.