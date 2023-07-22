| Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines At No 1 Position In The List Of Most Popular Female Stars In India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines at No 1 Position in the list of most popular female stars in India

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has topped the No. 1 position by defeating many known faces, and this is the eighth time the leading actress has continued to grab the position

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 06:20 AM, Sat - 22 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Few actors are able to properly integrate variety, talent, and charismatic screen presence in their identities in order to fascinate viewers from all over the world. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an eminent face who has established herself as one of India’s best and most promising actresses due to her outstanding volume of work and ability in switching roles on a pan-India scale.

Her achievements, especially recent forays into blockbuster projects, demonstrate her status as a Pan-Indian powerhouse performer, and in the recent achievement made by her, the leading actress has topped in the list of Ormax Stars India Loves (All India) at No. 1 Most Popular Female Stars of the June 2023.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has topped the No. 1 position by defeating many known faces, and this is the eighth time the leading actress has continued to grab the position.

Meanwhile, on the work front Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the much-awaited love story Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and in the globally mounted show ‘Citadel’.