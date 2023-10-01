Samarpan Lama from Pune wins India’s Best Dancer 3, earns Rs 15 lakh prize

"Samarpan's Choreographer Bhawna Khanduja Receives Rs 5 Lakh Prize. His Pune-based Performance Wowed with 'Bas Ek Pal' and Mash-Up in Grand Finale."

By IANS Published Date - 11:30 AM, Sun - 1 October 23

Mumbai: Samarpan Lama from Pune won the coveted trophy of the reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’ Season 3 on Saturday night, and took home the prize money of Rs 15 lakh.

Samarpan’s choreographer Bhawna Khanduja was awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh. The young man from Pune performed on the song ‘Bas Ek Pal’ and a mash-up in the grand finale.

Having introduced viewers to some of India’s finest dancers who left one and all awestruck with their breathtaking performances, the dance reality show saw contestant Samarpan triumph after an intense battle of the ‘Top 5 Finalists’ in ‘Finale no.1’.

The episode was graced by Govinda, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. They joined host Jay Bhanushali, and judges Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur to provide their unwavering support to the top five finalists: Shivanshu Soni, Vipul Kandpal, Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, and the winner, Samarpan Lama.

Samarpan defeated Anjali to won the coveted title.

Elated over winning the show, Samarpan said: “It feels surreal. I always watched reality shows and wished that I would be a part of one such show some day.

“But what I never imagined was winning my first dance reality show; it’s truly a dream come true for me. When I was selected in the ‘Behtareen 13’ after Aniket Chauhan, that moment, for me, was a winning moment. I never thought I would come this far in the show,” Samarpan said.

He added: “Through the course of this competition, I tasted both success and failure. Failure is important too, as it teaches you a lot, and it helped me give my best and push harder. Today, because of it, I have become a better dancer.”

Samarpan said words cannot describe what ‘India’s Best Dancer’ Season 3 means to him. “It will always be close to my heart,” he declared, adding: “I would like to thank ‘My People’ for believing in me and supporting me. My win is their win too.”

Samarpan’s journey on the show has been a roller-coaster ride. In the audition round, he stood out as the second contestant to reach the ‘Behtareen 13’, the first of many steps towards the realisation of his dream.

For his cuteness, his graceful moves, and the magic he unfolded with contemporary dance, he received admiration from the three judges, and the celebrities who graced the show.

He was aptly called ‘Cutie Minister’ by Sonali Bendre. Geeta Kapur applied her signature ‘Kaala Teeka’ to his feet as a token of her admiration for his moves.

She said she saw a glimpse of fellow judge Terence Lewis in him, who, in turn, referred to him as the ‘King of Contemporary’.

Choreographer Remo Dsouza, in awe of Samarpan’s talent and dedication, gifted him a pair of shoes as a token of respect.

One standout act that Samarpan will always be remembered for was his heartwarming performance in female attire to the song ‘Param Sundari’, which was most loved by guest Raveena Tandon, who called him ‘Miss Diva’.

It was a touching moment when Samarpan reunited with his father on the stage of after many years, bringing tears of joy to his face.

Responding to his win, Sonali said: “I am so happy for my ‘cutie minister’ on this big win. Even though he is not a trained dancer, he never failed to impress us, as his love and passion for dance was evident in every act.”

Geeta said: “Samarpan’s way of illustrating contemporary dance on this stage was incredible; and I can proudly say he will be the future of contemporary dancing. He truly deserved it and I wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

Terence added: “Samarpan was a breath of fresh air, and he brought with him a new wave of contemporary dance that didn’t rely on gymnastics or circus acrobatics, but on real and sophisticated talent in dance. He had the ability to articulate his emotions beautifully through his skills, with ease and confidence, which was missing so far.”

