Sameer Datta, Vinay to debut with ‘Gully Gang’

The twin sons of cinematograher T Surender Reddy are all set to appear on Telugu screens

Prominent cinematographer T Surender Reddy who worked in Telugu cinema is introducing his twin sons Vinay Tambireddy and Sameer Datta to Telugu audiences through an upcoming movie titled Gully Gang.

Sameer Datta will be playing the lead role while Vinay is directing the movie. After his graduation, Vinay joined Mind Screen Film Institute to follow his passion towards filmmaking. He later worked for movies such as Jessy, Krishna And His Leela, Radhakrishna.

“I am very happy to direct the movie Gully Gang with the story penned by Kumar Mallarapu. Set in Telangana interiors, the shooting was held in areas surrounding Gadavarikhani. All the actors were picked up from the villages of Peddampet and Ramagundam. Later, they were trained in a workshop. And the shooting was held for about 40 days. Senior comedian Jenny is playing a special role in it,” director Vinay said.

