Sammathame film unit takes part in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:22 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Sammathame film unit including actors Chandini Chowdary and Kiran Abbavaram, and producer Kankanala Praveena participated in the Green India Challenge (GIC) by planting saplings on Saturday at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Park in Jubilee Hills.

The team appreciated the efforts of Rajya Sabha MP J.Santosh Kumar for initiating and taking forward the Green India Challenge. They also urged their followers and fans to take forward this novel initiative.

GIC co-founder Raghava gifted a copy of the book ‘Vruksha Vedam’ to the team and explained the contents apart from the Telangana government’s efforts at afforestation.

Launched in 2018, the Green India Challenge has seen participation by many leading politicians, celebrities, bureaucrats, and eminent people from various walks of life.