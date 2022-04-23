Sample percentage questions for practice

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exam. Here are some previously asked questions and answers along with explanations on the percentage topic.

A person spends 80% of his monthly salary. His salary was increased by 20%. He increased his expenditure also by 20%. Then, the percentage increase in his savings is (SI Mains 2018)

a) 15 b) 20 c) 25 d) 30

Ans: b

Explanation:

Let his income be Rs 100 Expenditure = Rs 80

Now Income is increased by 20%

Thus, new income = 120

Expenditure is increased by 20% = 120/100 × 80 = 96

Saving = 120− 96 = 24

Earlier saving = 100 − 80 = 20

Increase in saving = 4/20 × 100 = 20%

A class has sections A and B have 60 and 40 students respectively. If 45% of the section A and 55% of the section B pass in an examination, then pass percentage of the two sections together is (SI Mains 2018)

a) 49 b) 52 c) 54 d) 37

Ans: a

Explanation:

Class A: 60 students

Class B: 40 students

No of passing students in class A = 0.45 × 60= 27 students

No of passing students in class B = 0.55 × 40= 22 students

Total no of passing students in class A and B = 27 22 = 49 students

Therefore, passing percentage of class = (total no of passing students)/total students = 49/100 × 100 = 49%

To pass examinations a student has to secure 45% of marks. A boy getting 295 marks fails by 20 marks. The maximum marks for the examination is (SI Mains 2018)

a) 750 b) 700 c) 650 d) 600

Ans: b

Explanation:

Pass marks in an examination = 45%

A boy got 295 marks but fails by 20 marks

Pass marks = 295 20 = 315

45% of total marks = 315

Total marks = 315/45 × 100 = 700

In a fraction, if the numerator is increased by 23% and the denominator is decreased by 32% we get new fraction 13/17, then sum of the new fraction and the original fraction is (SI Mains 2018)

a) 2348/2109 b) 2834/2190

c) 2483/2091 d) 2384/2901

Ans: c

Explanation:

Let the fraction be X/Y.

Then from the given condition, (X 23% of X)/(Y-32% of Y) = 13/17

⇒ 1.23X/0.68Y = 13/17

X/Y = (13×0.68)/(17×1.23)

⇒ X/Y = (13×0.68)/(17×1.23) = 52/123

Then sum of the new fraction and the original fraction is = 520/123 13/17 = 2483/2091

The total number of students in a class with 44 girls and the rest 45% boys is (SI Mains 2018)

a) 85 b) 80 c) 76 d) 74

Ans: b

Explanation:

Since 45% of students are boys, it means 55 % of students are girls; their strength is 44.

Let X is the total no of students.

55 % of X = 44

0.55 X = 424

X = 44 ÷ 0.55

X = 80

Total numbers of students are 80.

If 55% of 880 is 80 more than 4/5 of x, then x=? (SI Mains 2018)

a) 202 b) 303 c) 404 d) 505

Ans: d

Explanation:

55% of 880 – 4/5 of x = 80

484 – 4/5 of x = 80

484 – 80 = 4/5 of x

404 × 5/4 = x

X = 505

The rate of income tax is reduced to 12.5% from 16%. If a person has taxable income of Rs 2,40,000 then the tax benefit (in rupees) is

(SI Prelims 2018)

a) 4800 b) 6400 c) 7200 d) 8400

Ans: d

Explanation:

Percentage decrease in tax = 16% – 12.5% = 3.5%

Total income = 240000

Tax benefit = 3.5% of 2400000 = 3.5/100 × 240000 = 8400

If 8% of a property tax is Rs 1.76 lakhs, then 25% of that property ( in lakhs) is (SI Prelims 2018)

a) 11 b) 9 c) 7.5 d) 5.5

Ans: d

Explanation:

8% is equal to 1.76 lakhs

Total tax = x

8% of x = 1.76

X = 1.76/8 × 100=22 lakhs

25% of tax = 25/100 × 22 = 5.5 lakhs

Banda Ravipal Reddy

Director, SIGMA

Sai Institute of General Mental Ability

Hyderabad