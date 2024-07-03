| Samrat Choudhary Removes His Turban In Ayodhya Says His Vow Is Fulfilled

Choudhary, who arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday evening, surrendered his turban at the feet of Lord Ram. He had worn the turban for the last 23 months. Additionally, he shaved his head and sought blessings at the Hanuman Garhi temple.

By IANS Published Date - 3 July 2024, 03:47 PM

Bihar deputy CM and BJP state president Samrat Choudhary takes a holy dip in river Saryu and devoted his turban, in Ayodhya.

Patna: BJP President and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, removed his turban in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

When asked if his vow had been fulfilled, Choudhary confirmed, “Absolutely, I had announced it in Patna on June 28 that I will go to Ayodhya and dedicate my turban at the feet of Lord Shri Ram.”

He stated that his vow was fulfilled because Nitish Kumar first separated from the INDIA bloc and then joined the NDA while remaining Chief Minister.

Samrat Choudhary had vowed to remove Nitish Kumar from the position of Chief Minister of Bihar. In 2024, Nitish Kumar separated from the India bloc and aligned with the NDA. Despite joining NDA, he remained Chief Minister.