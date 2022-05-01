Samsung Galaxy M53 5G gives strong competition to Chinese phones

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:15 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

New Delhi: As the Indian users look for trusted, reliable and long-performing handsets in mid-price range, Samsung has unveiled a range of such smartphones this year, including the all-new Galaxy M53 5G.

The smartphone, which is said to offer flagship-inspired features, is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB+128GB and Rs 25,999 for the 8GB+128GB (including offers).

It comes in two colour options — deep ocean blue and mystique green.

We used the smartphone, which had a 6GB+128GB storage variant, for a while and here’s how it performed.

In terms of design, the smartphone comes with slightly curved corners and is comparatively thin and light.

The back panel is made of plastic, however, with a glossy finish, it looks attractive and does not attract smudges.

Also, there is a square-shaped bumpy camera set up with a flashlight on the rear.

The volume toggles and power key, which also has the fingerprint sensor, are placed on the right edge. A speaker grille and Type-C port are placed on the bottom edge. You will find the SIM tray on the left edge. And to your disappointment, the company has skipped a 3.5mm jack here.

The thin bezels with a punch-hole selfie sensor on the front and deep ocean blue colour option make the smartphone look impressive.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with an 85.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio. And the good part is that the smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate that will help you to get a stutter-free scrolling experience.

While using the smartphone under direct sunlight, we did not face any issues and the colour reproduction remained intact even when we viewed the screen from different angles.

If you love watching OTT content on a smartphone, this smartphone will not disappoint you.

The smartphone sports a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensors. The front camera offers a 32MP shooter.

The main camera comes with Nona-binning technology that helps you click clear photos even in low-light conditions.

With the above combination of sensors, we found that the images clicked from the rear sensor were nice and clear under bright light as well as low light conditions. And, the front camera satisfied our various selfie needs, video calls.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. It is built on the 6nm high-performance manufacturing node, which supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, ultra-fast FHD+ 120Hz displays and a 108MP main camera smoothly.

On our thorough usage, we found the performance of the smartphone to be exceptionally good as it did not lag at all while switching apps or multitasking and it performed well while playing mid-to-heavy games.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The battery capacity of the smartphone is more than decent as the phone lasted around a day on a full charge. We used the smartphone to click pictures, watch movies, check emails, play games, etc.

However, to our disappointment, the phone does not ship the adapter along with the cable, so you will have to buy that separately.

Conclusion: The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G is impressive and will woo those who are looking for a device with simple-yet-attractive design and a good camera. If you love playing games or streaming your favourite TV shows on mobile, the smartphone won’t disappoint you.