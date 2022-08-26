Samsung India’s top 50 teams of its innovation competition to be trained at IIT Delhi

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:34 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

New Delhi: Samsung India on Friday announced the top 50 teams in its innovation competition — Solve for Tomorrow — and said they will attend a bootcamp at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to be trained on design thinking and prototyping.

The competition, which is running for the first time in India, has seen teams from across the country help tackle problems that India faces in education, environment, healthcare and agriculture.

“The Solve for Tomorrow programme supports the journey of future young innovators by offering them guidance, support and a vision for creating a better tomorrow. We are excited about the 18,000 plus registrations we have received,” said Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India.

At the end of the competition, three national winners stand a chance to get mega support of up to Rs 1 crore and mentoring support for six months to take their ideas to the next level under the expert guidance of IIT Delhi.

Entrants who have applied to the competition have taken inspiration for their innovations from all areas of society, including events from the past year, with ideas looking to tackle waste management, electricity and water wastage, plastic waste in the oceans, speech disorders, farm rodents as well as pandemic prediction and creating an affordable ECG device.

Many of the teams suggested solutions will use new-age technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence and augmented reality.