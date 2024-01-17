Samsung launches AI Smartphone era with Galaxy S24 series

By IANS Updated On - 17 January 2024, 09:29 AM

San Jose: In a bid to herald a new ‘AI smartphone’ era, Samsung is all set to unveil its flagship Galaxy S24 series in the US that will come with industry-leading features.

The company is set ti launch three models — Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 and S24+ — with AI taking a centre-stage for the company.

According to rumours, the devices will house new flatter displays, four-camera array and titanium frame.

One AI feature being talked about is the Google-powered ‘Circle to Search’.

The ‘Circle to Search’ feature is described as “Search any image, video, or text on your screen. Circle, highlight, scribble, or tap to pinpoint what you’re curious about, no screenshots necessary”.

Reports have also described new features like ‘Live Translate’ for phone calls, the use of AI to improve zoom at night, as well as an AI-powered ‘Note Assist’ feature in Samsung’s Notes app.

Moreover, the leaks also revealed some of the smartphone specifications, which include a 6.8-inch QHD+ display on Galaxy S24 Ultra, a 6.7-inch QHD+ display on S24+, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ display on S24.

According to the company, the next evolution of Galaxy is on its way.

Ahead of the upcoming event, Samsung released a teaser video, “Galaxy AI is coming.”

This video, shared through Samsung’s YouTube channel, depicts the company’s history of mobile innovation. From Samsung’s first mobile phone, SH-100, in 1988 and the world’s first TV phone in 1999 to the game-changing foldable smartphone in 2020, viewers can witness the journey that shaped the smartphone market.

The video ends with an elderly couple and a young woman discussing the future of smartphones on a subway, setting the stage for the release of Galaxy AI.

Samsung has also announced the pre-reserve of its Galaxy smartphones in India.

Customers can pre-reserve the flagship Galaxy S24 devices by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive stores, Amazon.in and leading retail outlets across the country.