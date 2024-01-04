Here’s a peek into specs and price details of Samsung Galaxy S24 series

Published Date - 09:24 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Hyderabad: Samsung is slated to unveil three models within its flagship Galaxy S24 series on January 17. The three models that Samsung will be launching in the ‘Unpacked’ event are – Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to the latest details available on techblogs online, Samsung will reportedly be launching the Galaxy S24 Plus in four colours: Black, gray, violet and yellow. The phone is expected to have a 6.7 inch QHD+ display with a refreshing rate reaching 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 2500 nits.

A report Tech Radar suggests that the Galaxy S24 Plus might come with camera specifications that comprise of 50MP primary came, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera with a3x optical zoom.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is may come equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. However, the RAM configuration and storage options of which the 3 phones will be launched in, are unknown at this point.

As per the GalaxyClub, the basic Samsung Galaxy S24 could be priced around Rs. 73,000 and the top variant could go up to Rs. 1,17,000.