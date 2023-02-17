| Samsung Launches Galaxy Book3 Series In India Heres What To Know

Samsung launches Galaxy Book3 Series in India, here’s what to know

The series includes Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book3 Pro, all of which come with high-end features. Book3 Pro 360 has two versions, display 35.56cm (14") and 40.64cm (16") screens.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 AM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: Launched alongside the Galaxy S23 series earlier this month, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 series has made its way to the Indian market and is available for pre-ordering.

The series includes Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book3 Pro, all of which come with high-end features. Book3 Pro 360 has two versions, display 35.56cm (14″) and 40.64cm (16″) screens.

Specifications

Weighing around 1.8kg with a smooth Graphite finish, Book3 Ultra comes with a 16-inch 3K (2880×1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 processor as well as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The processor is paired with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage.

The Pro models have similar features but come in two different sizes, and can be configured with either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and either 256GB or 521GB of PCle storage.

Samsung claims seamless connectivity among other Galaxy products and puts all Galaxy apps and features in one place for easy access.

Availability and offers

Galaxy Book3 Ultra has only one variation with 16 inches. Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is available in 14-inch and 16-inch variants, and one with i5. All four of them are available only in Graphite colour.

Consumers can avail of bank cashback worth Rs 10,000 on the purchase of Galaxy Book3 Ultra and worth Rs 8,000 on the purchase of Galaxy Book3 Pro series, when purchased from their website.

Consumers can also opt for up to 24-month No-cost EMI. Additionally, as part of special pre-book offers, on purchase of Galaxy Book3 Ultra, consumers can get an M8 Smart Monitor worth Rs 50,990 at a discounted price of Rs 1,999 only.

On purchase of Galaxy Book3 Pro series Intel core i7 variant, consumers can avail benefits worth Rs 16,000 and double up their storage from 512B to 1TB at no additional cost. On purchase of Galaxy Book3 Pro series Intel core i5 variant, consumers can get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at a special price of Rs 1,999 only.

Price

The Galaxy Book3 series are available in the price range of Rs 1,09,990 to 2,81,990. Check out the prices of some of the feature-rich models.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra (16 inch, i9, 32GB): Rs 2,81,990

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro (16 inch, i7, 16GB): Rs 1,65,990

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro (14 inch, i7, 16GB): Rs 1,55,990

Samsung GalaxyBook3 Pro (14 inch, i5, 16GB): Rs 1,31,990

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro (15 inch, i7, 16GB): Rs 1,38,990

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro (13 inch, i7, 16GB): Rs 1,33,990

For further details on models and prices, log on to https://www.samsung.com/in/computers/all-computers/?galaxy-book