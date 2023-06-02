Samsung launches new Made-in-India OLED TV; check price

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:09 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: Samsung has introduced an OLED TV series with a 4K Neural Quantum Processor that is Made in India. Two series, S95C and S90C, make up the new Samsung OLED TV range consist. Both series start at Rs 1,69,990 and are available in three sizes: 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch. Leading retail outlets in India as well as online at Samsung.com are where customers may purchase the new Made-in-India Samsung OLED TV line. Customers may receive up to 20% cashback on a limited number of bank credit cards and can also take advantage of convenient EMIs beginning at Rs 2,990. A 2-year guarantee is included with every OLED smart TV model.

“We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with our new range of OLED TVs. We have made OLED TVs better by combining Neural Quantum Processor 4K with OLED panels to deliver outstanding picture quality. The launch of new OLED TVs will enable us to further strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Samsung OLED TVs are equipped with the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro for constantly creating crisp visuals and dazzling fast speeds for high-velocity gaming. It also virtually omits input lags and motion blur delivering up to 144Hz refresh rate. With impressive gaming features such as Game Bar, Mini Map Zoom, and Virtual Aim Point, among others, game enthusiasts can be rest assured of enjoying every bit of thrill that comes out of high-speed gaming.