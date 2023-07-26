Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic; details inside

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Photo: ANI

Seoul: Tech giant Samsung introduced two versions of its wearable, Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, at an exciting Unpacked event held in Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday.

According to a report by US-based tech portal TechCrunch, there are only two major differences between the two, size and bezel are two things. The Watch 6 is available in 40 and 40mm versions on the first, while the Watch 6 Classic is available in 43 and a very hefty 47mm.

The major updates in this device outside of the bezel are on the health and sleep fronts, which is not a huge surprise given that most companies have focused on these as the main factors in wearable adoption, as per TechCrunch.

Based on data from the National Sleep Foundation, sleep scores provide ratings based on total time asleep, sleep cycle, and awake time, while providing sleep messages in the morning. Meanwhile, sleep coaching provides advice on how to fall and stay asleep.

A new Personalised Heart Zone feature is available to provide runners with the best running options for achieving fitness objectives like weight loss or muscle building, TechCrunch reported.

While the user is sleeping, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification will warn them of AFib symptoms. Credit cards, IDs, tickets, boarding passes, and other items are all included in a single feature that combines Pay and Pass in a recent update to Samsung Wallet.

Both models are now available for preorder, and shipping will begin on August 11. The smaller models of the Watch and Watch Classic start at USD300 and USD330, whereas the larger models cost USD400 and USD430.

