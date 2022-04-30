Sangareddy: 20-year-old GITAM University student goes missing

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:46 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

BBA 1st year student Sappati Rohit

Sangareddy: A 20-year-old GITAM Hyderabad student is missing on April 28. The BBA 1st year student Sappati Rohit of Miyapur had left his home informing his mother Jyothi that he was going to college.

However, he had failed to return home since then. Rohit was not reachable over the phone as well. When his mother inquired his classmates about Rohit, his classmates told her that Rohit was on the college campus at Rudraram until 2.30 PM on Thursday and they were not aware of his whereabouts thereafter.

After inquiring with all the friends and relatives, Jyothi lodged a complaint with Patancheru Police on Saturday. ASI Mallaiah registered a case. The investigation is on.

