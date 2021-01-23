Sangareddy Collector suspends Panchayath Secretary, APM of Nandigama village

By | Published: 7:00 pm

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumanth Rao has suspended the Panchayath Secretary of Nandigama village and Assistant Project Manager (APM) of Patancheru Mandal on the charge of negligence in segregating wet and dry grabage at Nandigama village in Patancheru Mandal. The Collector also served showcause notices on MPO Patancheru.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao visited Nandigama village on Saturday to inaugurate the newly built Rythu Vedika. On seeing wet and dry garbage dumped in the same yard, Harish Rao expressed his ire and warned such negligence on the part of officials would not be tolerated.

Following the Minister’s observations, the Collector took action against the three officials within hours of Harish Rao’s visit to Nandigama.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .