Sangareddy: Cyclist dies after being hit by car on NH-65

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 31 August 2024, 06:42 PM

Representational Image

Sanagredy: In a tragic incident, a 55-year-old cyclist died after a car hit him on the NH-65 at Gopanpally crossroad in Sangareddy district on Saturday evening.

The victim was Pentappa (55) was a resident of Satvar.

He was seen crossing the road on his bicycle at the junction. The car driver could not avoid ramming into the cyclist as he was driving at high speed. The body was taken to the government hospital in Zaheerabad for postmortem. A case was registered.