Sangareddy: Drunk man rapes 60-year-old mentally challenged woman

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 August 2024, 12:07 AM

Representational image

Sangareddy: A youngster allegedly raped a 60-year-old mentally challenged woman who was roaming in Narayankhed town late on Monday night.

The woman was asleep before a shop when the youth sexually exploited her. When she cried for help, the locals came to her rescue. He fled the scene after seeing the locals.

The accused was reportedly in an inebriated condition. Following a call from the locals, the Narayankhed police arrived at the spot.

DSP Venkateshwalu said that they took the youth into custody and sent the woman to the government hospital in Naraynkhed for medical examination. Further investigation is on.