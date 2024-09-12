Sangareddy: Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of five-year-old child

Sangareddy: A migrant labour who had raped and killed a five-year-old girl was sentenced to death by the district POCSO court judge K Jayanthi here on Thursday. The convict Gaffar Ali (56) is a migrant labour from Bihar.

District SP Chennuri Rupesh said the trial was completed within 11 months after the crime was reported on October 16, 2023 in BDL Bhanur police station limits. He said the convict and the victim’s parents used to work in a construction company in Bhanur.

When the parents left for work they left the five-year-old girl in the security guard’s room. Gaffar Ali who was in an inebriated condition took her away and offered a cool drink laced with liquor. Later, he took the girl to a cotton field and raped her. Fearing that she could identify him as the assailant, he strangled her to death.

The judge also asked the government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim’s parents. Rupesh appreciated the work of then SHO Ravindar Reddy, Public Prosecutors Anantha Rao Kulakarni, Krishna and others, which led to successful conviction in the case.