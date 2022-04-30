Sangareddy: Massive fire accident at Pashamylaram Industrial area

Published: Updated On - 09:03 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Sangareddy: A reactor blast in Monasis Pharmaceutical Industry has resulted in a massive fire accident in Pashamylaram Industrial Area in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

As the fire spread into containers filled with inflammable solvents, drums flew into neighbouring Paint Industry. Luckily no human loss was reported as the workers fled to safety within no time. Following the call from industry local area authorities, eight fire engines from Patanacheru, Sangareddy, Sadasivapet, and MSN Industries were rushed to the place.

After hours of fight, the firefighters have brought the situation under control. The firefighters ensured the fire is not spread into other industries. Police officials led by DSP Bheem Reddy had also reached the spot to ensure the workers are shifted to safety.

