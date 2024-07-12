Sangareddy police arrest three burglars, two women who buy gold from them

The gang, which roamed on bikes, used to break open the houses during the nights that were locked from outside. They stole valuables from eight houses at Yerraram on June 2.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy police arrested three seasoned burglars and two women, who supported them by buying the stolen ornaments. The accused persons were Jadhav Jairam (38), Jadhav Shankar (38) and Ippu Singh Rathod (37). While the first two were residents of Bibliya Nayak Thanda, the last one was a resident of Chandar Nayak Thanda. Jairam, who is accused in 67 burglary cases, is the most wanted thief in eight districts of Telangana.

The two women, who bought the ornaments, were Jadhav Mali Bai (68), Bibliya Nayak Thanda and Rathod Rakhili Bai (45), a resident of Malparegadi Thanda. The gang, which roamed on bikes, used to break open the houses during the nights that were locked from outside. They stole valuables from eight houses at Yerraram on June 2. Following a complaint from Yerraram villagers, SP Chennuri Rupesh constituted a special team under the leadership of Sangareddy DSP Sathaiah Goud. Jadhav Shankar and Ippu Singh Rathod, the accused number two and three, involved in many cases, had been absconding since 2017. ASP Sanjeeva Rao, DSP Sathaiah Goud and other police officials produced the accused before the media on Friday before producing them in the court. The five accused have been sent to remand.