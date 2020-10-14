Sangareddy: Rescue team saves seven stranded in river Manjira

As the area witnessed heavy rains and the Manjira has been receiving huge inflows overnight from upstream, the family members along with a two-year old girl have climbed on a shed to save their lives.

Sangareddy: Seven of a family, who climbed on a shed located on the banks of river Manjira at Etigadda Sangam village in Sadasivpet Mandal, were rescued by District Administration. As the area witnessed heavy rains and the Manjira has been receiving huge inflows overnight from upstream, the family members along with a two-year old girl have climbed on a shed to save their lives.

After knowing about the stranded family, Collector Sangareddy, M Hanumantha Rao and DSP, Sridhar Reddy have rushed to the place with a rescue team. By roping in the services of the local fishermen, they have rescued Suvarna (40), Monika (22), her daughter Bhavagna (2), Venkata Chary (30), Suresh (23), Divyyasri (24) and Srinivas (45). The fishermen used thermocol made boats to safely ferry the seven people across the river Manjira.

The Collector has appreciated the efforts of the rescue team and local fishermen for saving the lives of the people.

