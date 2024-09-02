Sangareddy: Singur distributary canal suffers breach due to heavy rains

Since Pulkal area received heavy rain for the past three days, the canal was filled with rainwater

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 12:25 PM

Sangareddy: A distributary canal of Singur’s left bank canal suffered a breach at Isojipet in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district on Monday. Interestingly, the canal suffered a breach before water was released into the canals from the reservoir.

Since the Pulkal area received heavy rain for the past three days, the canal was filled with rainwater. Initially, the distributary canal started overflowing and later suffered a breach. .

Though the entire summer had passed, the government had failed to take up any lining works or repairing works of canals until the monsoon brought inflow to the reservoirs.

The agriculture fields under the canal were damaged due to the breach. The irrigation officials on the job to close the breach. Meanwhile, the inflow to the Singur reservoir swelled to 18,595 cusecs on Monday morning. The current storage in the project increased to 18.5 TMCft against its full storage capacity of 29.91 TMCft.