Sitarama project main canal suffers breach, Peddavagu ring bund washed away

Nearly 40-50 ft of bund of the canal washed away at the project's second pumphouse near VK Ramavaram in Mulakalapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 12:46 PM

The main canal of the Sitarama project which suffered a massive breach at VK Ramavaram in Mulakalapalli mandal of Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: The main canal of the Sitarama project, which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated recently, suffered a massive breach as floodwaters entered into the canal following heavy rainfall in the district for the past couple of days.

Nearly 40-50 ft of bund of the canal washed away at the project’s second pumphouse near VK Ramavaram in Mulakalapalli mandal. As a result floodwaters entered agricultural lands in the vicinity damaging standing crops.

On the other hand, the ring bund of Peddavagu medium irrigation project at Gummadavelli village in Aswaraopet mandal in the district washed away as it received huge inflows.

It may be recalled that the project suffered a massive breach by the side of the project spillway this July causing widespread damage.