Sangareddy stands top in Telangana: 86 per cent of deliveries performed in govt hospitals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:41 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Sangareddy: As the government has been constantly enhancing the facilities in government hospitals, the percentage of the deliveries being performed in these hospitals have been increased significantly in Sangareddy this year compared to previous years. With 86 percent of the deliveries in government hospitals, Sangareddy district, in fact, stood at the top among the 33 districts in the State in December month.

Only a mere 14 percent of deliveries were performed in private hospitals in December month this year. Out of the 1,787 deliveries recorded in the Sangareddy district during the month, as many as 1,532 deliveries were performed in government hospitals while a mere 255 deliveries were shared by numerous private hospitals located across the district. The Maternity and Children Hospital (MCH) Sangareddy alone had performed over 800 of these deliveries while the rest 37 healthy centres had performed the remaining.

More than 50 percent of the total deliveries were being performed in MCH Sangareddy. During April this year, only 67 percent of the total deliveries were performed in government hospitals while the rest 33 percent of deliveries were performed in private nursing homes. The average deliveries in government and private hospitals during the previous 2021-22 financial year were put at 66 percent and 34 percent respectively. The statistics indicate that the hospitals have considerably improved their performance over a period of one year.

Meanwhile, Sanagreddy will get two more MCHs shortly which will further improve the facilities in the government health sector. While the construction of MCHs in Sangareddy and Narayankhed was nearing completion, Health Minister T Harish Rao has announced that they would soon open them to the public. The Health Minister has attributed the increase in deliveries to KCR Kits and the best facilities they have provided in the hospitals over a period of eight years. Rao has also underlined the role of the doctors and supporting staff working in these hospitals for the improvement of the performance in government hospitals.