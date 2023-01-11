Sangareddy: Teacher, friend donate furniture worth Rs 50,000 to school

A generous teacher along with her friend donated furniture worth Rs.50,000 to the school where she was teaching.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Teachers, officials are posing for a picture with students after handing over the furniture to school at Tammalibai Thanda in Kondapur Mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

The teacher, M Alaveni was working as headmistress of the primary school at Thammalibai Thanda in Kondapur Mandal. Since the school lacked proper furniture including benches, Alaveni with the support of her friend Tulasi Ravindar Reddy bought benches for the school spending Rs.42,000. The remaining Rs.8,000 was spent on painting the walls of the school.

The benches were bought from the furniture shop run by the inmates of District Jail Sangareddy. After taking over as headmistress of the school three years ago, Alaveni had approached Rushi Engineering College where one of her classmates Praveena was a teacher. Since then, Rushi college management had adopted the school to provide study material and other support. Now, Alaveni is planning to gift school uniforms, shoes and bags to all the 35 students in the school by spending over Rs.60,000. The school used to have only 20 students until last year, but with the efforts of Alaveni, the strength has increased to 35.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Alaveni said only four students were going to private schools from the small thanda. She was pursuing them to join in her school. During a programme on Wednesday, the furniture was handed over to the school via Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Yellaiah, who has assured funds to build toilets at the school.