Leopard strays into Hetero Pharma unit in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:33 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Sangareddy: An adult leopard strayed into the Hetero Pharmaceuticals Limited unit at Gadda Potharam Industrial Area in Sangareddy district on Friday night.

The leopard remained inside the plant the entire night. The security staff, who noticed it inside the industry, informed the forest and Police officials. Forest officials have requested authorities at the Nehru Zoological park to send an expert team to rescue the leopard, which was still inside the pharma unit when reports last came in.

This is not the first time a leopard has strayed into the industry. A leopard was was recorded in the industry in CCTV in April this year. The straying of wild cats from the Narsapur forest area, spread in Sangareddy and Medak districts, has become quite regular. In November, a leopard killed two calves near Nathnaipally in Narsapur Mandal, which very close to the Hetero unit.