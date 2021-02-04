‘SanghaMitra’ training program for women empowerment held in Bhongir

The volunteers were identified following pre-assessment held at Bhongir, Ibrahimpatnam, Choutuppal in the last two weeks

Hyderabad: A total of 120 women volunteers took part in SanghaMitra training program which is aimed at women empowerment with focus on uplifting rural women was held at Choutuppal here on Thursday.

The volunteers were identified following pre-assessment held at Bhongir, Ibrahimpatnam, Choutuppal in the last two weeks. During the training, the objectives of the Rachakonda Security Council (RKSC), Women’s Forum, SanghaMitra, their roles and responsibilities were explained in detail.

Kaumudi Nagaraju from Learning Space Foundation explained the various kinds of violence against women, crimes against women, child abuse, sexual crimes, child marriage, domestic violence, eve teasing etc.

Anitha Are, clinical psychologist trained on essential qualities such as empathy, clarity of thought, courage, confidence, patience, self-reliance, and positive approach towards society and importance of effective communication.

The volunteers who completed the training successfully will receive their certificates from MLC K.Kavitha at the conclusion event to be held on Saturday.

