Sania Mirza receives birthday wish from husband amid divorce rumours

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:08 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Amid divorce reports, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik took to social media on Tuesday to wish his wife, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on her 36th birthday.

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram, Shoaib wrote, “Happy Birthday to you, Sania Mirza. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

The two sports stars are also set to appear together for a show on a popular OTT platform in Pakistan, Urduflix. “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix,” the OTT platform confirmed in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 and shifted base to Dubai. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. A week ago, reports in Pakistani media claimed the two were finalising legalities for the termination of their marriage.