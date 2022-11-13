Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik to host a reality show together amid divorce rumours

Published: 13 November 22

Amid reports of divorce, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, are set to appear together on a new reality show. On Saturday night, the OTT platform ‘Urduflix’ on its Instagram handle had announced the ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ where the couple will be seen together.

Sharing a poster of the show featuring the star couple, the post read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.”

However, amid rumours that the couple is soon to be separated, the announcement has confused many fans. While many felt that the news refuted the divorce rumours, others expressed their doubts as neither of the couple shared the post on their social media.

“But i heard they are divorced. What about that (sic)?” read a comment. “I think this was shot long back, ab release kar rahe hain maybe because the show will be affected they are not announcing their divorce. After the show airs they might confirm idk (sic)” another user wrote. A third comment read, “show is recorded (sic).”

Sania and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 and shifted base to Dubai. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. A week ago, reports in Pakistani media claimed the two were finalising legalities for the termination of their marriage. Some reports even linked Shoaib to Pakistani model Ayesha Omar. The couple has maintained silence over the matter so far.