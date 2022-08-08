Sanjay Agarwal is new ADG of ICRISAT

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer and Chair of the Government of India’s Committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), Sanjay Agarwal has joined ICRISAT as its new Assistant Director General (ADG), a press release said. The Director General (DG) of ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline Hughes welcomed Sanjay Agarwal, who has joined ICRISAT as ADG on Monday.

While serving as the Secretary in the department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, GOI, Sanjay Agarwal was also an ex-officio member of the ICRISAT Governing Board from 2018 to 2022.

“I am pleased to announce that Sanjay Agarwal has joined ICRISAT as the Assistant Director General. He will be based in New Delhi and lead country relations and business affairs and will have a broader portfolio of activities to support ICRISAT globally,” said Dr Hughes.

On the occasion, Sanjay Agarwal said “I am looking forward to contributing to ICRISAT’s vision and mission as an autonomous non-profit international organization, and in strengthening its identity as a global leader in dryland agriculture”.

Sanjay Agarwal is a 1984 IAS batch from Uttar Pradesh cadre and has over 37 years of experience in administration and public policy including in the areas of women and children’s development, rural cooperatives, handicrafts/textiles, agricultural research, infrastructure, extension and education in various capacities with the State Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Central Government.