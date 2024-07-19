SEALNET’s 8th summit unites asian soil labs for a sustainable future

The initiative aims to harmonise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), foster connections among Asian soil laboratories, and advance collective efforts toward sustainable soil health.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 03:36 PM

Delegates are participating in 8th Asian Soil Network Summitted held in Philippines from July 16 to 19

Sangareddy: Asian Soil Laboratory Network (SEALNET), the first regional network established within the Global Soil Laboratory Network (GLOSOLAN), has set a precedent for other regions by grouping soil laboratories into regional networks.

Currently, SEALNET connects approximately 150 registered laboratories, a testament to the commitment of its members and the dedicated efforts of the SEALNET steering committee over the years.

After years of virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this in-person gathering marked a significant opportunity to strengthen relationships among laboratories and countries and to define a sustainable work plan for the coming years.

All focal points were called on to encourage regional laboratories to join SEALNET and participate in regional proficiency testing.

The 8th SEALNET meeting, held in the Philippines from July 15 to 19, brought together distinguished dignitaries, scientists, and SEALNET members from across the globe. Virtual participants from different geographies also attended the event.

ICRISAT Scientist Dr Pushpajeet Lokpal Choudhari, Chair of the SEALNET, had delivered the opening address.

“By joining this initiative, members will contribute to collective goals and benefit from shared resources, expertise, and collaborative opportunities. Together, we can generate quality data to amplify our impact and drive meaningful change in soil health management,” said Dr Pushpajeet Choudhari.

ICRISAT’s deputy director of general-research Dr Stanford Blade said quality soil data and integrity are key to sustainable soil management and achieving food self-sufficiency.

“Healthy soil leads to a healthy life, as 95% of our food comes from land. It all begins with soil and water, the sources of life,” he said.

Director General of ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes commended SEALNET’s initiative and their commitment to continue working together, inspiring one another, and making significant strides towards a sustainable and healthy future for our soils.