Sanjay bags top honours at Junior Tennis Tournament

S Sanjay bagged the top honours of the Under-16 mixed singles at the Goldslam Sports Junior Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

ALL SMILES: Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: S Sanjay bagged the top honours of the Under-16 mixed singles at the Goldslam Sports Junior Tennis Tournament held at the Samson Tennis Foundation, Lingampally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sanjay defeated Sree Ram Kashyap 7-5 in the summit clash to emerge champion.

Later in the U-14 mixed event final, Jaswanth Sammeta got the better of Sree Ram Kashyap 7-5 in to win the title.

Results: Finals (Mixed Event): U-16: S Sanjay bt Sree Ram Kashyap 7-5; U-14: Jaswanth Sammeta bt Sree Ram Kashyap 7-5; U-12: Kishan Sai Bora bt Shourya Sahu 6-6, 7-4; U-10: K Naga Thrishul Reddy bt Kashika Karnam 6-1; U-8: Vedant Sahu bt Tejas Varada 6-1.