Double delight for Dilip at Samson Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:17 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: T Dilip of Victorious Tennis Academy clinched twin titles in the Samson Tennis Foundation Tennis Tournament held at the Samson Tennis Foundation, Ameenpur, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Dilip thrashed Burra Naresh of Gunrock Tennis Academy 6-2 in the singles final. Later he paired with Raja and defeated Gurunath Dame and Burra Naresh 6-4 in the summit clash to emerge champions.

Results: U-10 (Mixed event): Sri Charan Bharadwaja bt Naksh Sharma 5-2; U-12: G Deepak Reddy bt Shlok Vinayak Reddy 4-4, 7-3; U-14: Winner: Prateek Reddy Thummala, Runner-up: Sriya; U-16 Boys singles: Winner: S Sanjay, Runner-up: Koushik Reddy; Men’s singles: T Dilip bt Burra Naresh 6-2; Doubles: Raja/T Dilip bt Gurunath Dame/Burra Naresh 6-4.