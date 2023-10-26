Sanjay Dutt, Ishaan Khatter lend their voice to audio series ‘Ravan Rising’

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan Khatter have lent their voices to the podcast series 'Ravan Rising'.

By ANI Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Mumbai: Actors Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan Khatter have lent their voices to the podcast series ‘Ravan Rising’.

As per a statement, Audible Original series explores the moments that shaped Ravan’s journey from a young warrior to the terrifying demon King.

In the series, Sanjay lent his voice to the role of older Ravan, giving listeners a firsthand account of his journey. He masterfully recounted the story of young Ravan, voiced by Ishaan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audible India (@audible_in)

Sharing his experience working on the project, Sanjay said, “It has been an incredible experience to voice the role of a complex and multi-dimensional character like Ravan.

The audio format has opened up a fresh avenue for storytelling, and bringing this character to life through audio allowed me to explore a new format of entertainment.

Indian mythologies are timeless and I’m eager to see how the series is received by our listeners.” Ishaan also opened up about working on ‘Ravan Rising’.

“Bringing Ravan’s character to life alongside the iconic Sanjay Dutt for Audible has been an incredible experience. This is my first time exploring the audio medium and to play a layered character like Ravan was a challenge. It’s a privilege to be part of a series that delves into the rich tapestry of Indian mythology. I can’t wait for listeners to embark on this epic adventure with us.” Meanwhile, speaking of video format, Sanjay will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’ which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.

Apart from that, he also has ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty.

Ishaan has war drama ‘Pippa’ in kitty.