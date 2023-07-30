Sanjay Dutt’s first look revealed in Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Leo’

Writer-director Lokesh Kanagraj delighted fans by unveiling the first look video of #AntonyDas on Twitter on Saturday.

By ANI Updated On - 05:21 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Mumbai: Makers of the upcoming film ‘Leo’ on the occasion of actor Sanjay Dutt’s birthday, unveiled the first look of the ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor.

On Saturday, writer-director Lokesh Kanagraj took to Twitter and shared the first look video and wrote, “Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo.”

A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you!🤜🤛#HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt ❤️#Leo 🔥🧊 pic.twitter.com/UuonlCF3Qa — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 29, 2023

The clip showcases Sanjay as Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen in a rugged look with a salt and pepper look.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay’s Tamil debut. He was previously seen in the Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.

The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster ‘Master’.

Trisha Krishnan also stars in the film. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits — ‘Ghilli’, ‘Kuruvi’, ‘Thirupaachi’ and ‘Aathi’.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in a sci-fi horror comedy ‘The Virgin Tree’, which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in lead roles, as well as an untitled comedy alongside actor Arshad Warsi.