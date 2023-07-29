| First Look Of Sanjay Dutt From Double Ismart Revealed

On his birthday, Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to unveil his character as Big Bull in the first look poster from the movie.

By ANI Published Date - 10:30 AM, Sat - 29 July 23

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt is all set for the sequel of cult blockbuster ‘iSmart Shankar’ titled ‘Double iSmart’.

Sharing his excitement of working for the movie, Sanjay Dutt tweeted on Saturday, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz 🤗 Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024😊 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects”.

Sanjay Dutt appears incredibly fashionable sporting a quirky haircut and a goatee, in a suit with earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. In the first look poster, Sanjay Dutt is shown enjoying a cigar while weapons are pointed at him. The image makes it clear that Sanjay Dutt is portraying a formidable figure.

Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh are reuniting for this film.

The film’s production began with the team filming a spectacular action sequence. Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s Puri Connects production company gave Ram a fashionable makeover for the film. The CEO is Vish Reddy. Fans and moviegoers will be thrilled to see Ram and Sanjay Dutt together.

Gianni Giannelli, a Hollywood cinematographer, is also working on this high-voltage action thriller.

Double iSmart is being developed on a large scale with excellent technological criteria.

‘Double iSmart’ will have a Pan India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.