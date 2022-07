Sanskari Innovative School emerge champions at Inter-school Volleyball Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:23 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

CHAMPIONS: Senior boys volleyball winning team Sanskari Innovative School of Medchal.

Hyderabad: Sanskari Innovative School, Medchal bagged top honours in the senior boys volleyball event at the 10th Rukmini Bai Inter-School Prize-Money Tournaments for Boys and Girls at The Secunderabad Public School, Secunderabad on Thursday.

Sanskari Innovative School boys team thrashed Model Mission High School, Lothkunta 2-0 (25-10, 25-13) in the final to emerge champions.

Results (Finals): Volleyball: Super Senior Boys: Chirec Public School, Kondapur bt The Secunderabad Public School, West Marredpally 2-0; Senior Boys: Sanskari Innovative School, Medchal bt Model Mission High School, Lothkunta 2-0; Senior Girls: Chirec Public School, Kondapur bt G Pulla Reddy High School, Mehdipatnam 2-0; Table Tennis: Senior Boys: Tarun bt M Rishab Singh 3-1; Girls: Aniyah Anand bt Gayatri 3-0; Junior Boys: V Manohar bt G Pramaan 3-0; Girls: Aniyah Anand bt M Sanskriti Reddy 3-1; Doubles: Senior Boys: M Rishabh Singh/Sai Harsha bt Chandrahaas /G Pramaan 2-1; Girls: Shruthi R Nimma/Aanya Jaidka bt Chandrahaas/G Pramaan 2-0; Junior Boys: Chandrahaas/G Pramaan bt Lavith/Ahaan 2-1; Girls: Samriddhi Debbarana/Divya Alluri bt Aniyah Anand/Aviyah Anand 2-0; Chess: Senior Boys: Winner: Bhuvana Chandra, Runner-up: Parthiv D; Senior Girls: Winner: Nikhita Sachin; Runner-up: Askani Tejaswini; Junior Boys: Winner: Paras Shah, Runner-up: Hriday; Girls: Winner: Adhya Neelakantam, Runner-up: P Krithi; Carroms: Senior Boys: Winner: Arigela Gautham, Runner-up: Gangapuram Mukesh; Girls: Winner: Chandika Sri Manasvi, Runner-up: B Ankitha; Junior Boys: Winner: N Niteesh Kumar, Runner-up: Ayaan; Girls: Winner: S Srinidhi, Runner-up: A Jananya, Suprabhath.