Sanskrit lecturer from Hyderabad turns stalker, threatens acid attack, arrested

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Karimnagar: A Sanskrit lecturer with a prominent women’s college in the State capital was arrested after he allegedly began stalking and even threatened an acid attack on a former classmate of his, who rejected his proposal.

The Karimnagar police apprehended Puppala Bharadwaj from Wanaparthy on Tuesday and produced him before a court in Karimnagar late in the night.

Bharadwaj, a resident of Santhoshnagar in Hyderabad, was nabbed following a complaint from the victim, who hails from Karimnagar. Police said they were classmates and friends while doing their postgraduation in Osmania University three years ago. Bharadwaj reportedly used to pressurise her to accept his proposal and used to message her on WhatsApp. However, when she rejected his proposal, Bharadwaj allegedly began blackmailing her and also threatened to send their intimate photos to her friends and relatives.

Besides sending objectionable messages on WhatsApp, he also threatened to defame her and her family members if she married anyone else. Police said he also tried to attack her on the Osmania University campus when she attended examinations. When her brother intervened, Bharadwaj allegedly threatened to attack her with acid if she married another man.

With the harassment continuing, the woman lodged a complaint with the Gangadhara police in May, following which a police team, including She Team personnel, arrested him from Wanaparthy.