Sanskruti-Veekshanam amazes audiences at London

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Sanskruti-Veekshanam, a unique cultural show, marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav was hosted at the Nehru Centre, the Cultural Wing of the High Commission of India, London, UK.

Organised by Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence, the program highlighted 12 States and one Union Territory, showcasing the distinct folk and unique dance forms.

To a packed auditorium, more than 40 participants performed different dances from North, South, West, East, Central, and North East regions of India making it vibrant, colorful, enjoyable and raising cross-cultural awareness.

Dancers Anuja Tirumalasetty, Harini Inumula, Hema Anne, Kalpana Chaudhary, Harshada Bandreddi, and Ananya performed Telugu dance forms, particularly those of the Sawara and Lambadi tribal communities. Three Telugu women, Chaitanya Rani, Sri Charani, and Swarna Pasupuleti, have also presented ‘Tangkhul’ dance— a Manipuri dance form— showcasing true symbol of diversity and integration.

Ragasudha Vinjamuri, founder of Sanskruti Centre and originally from Hyderabad, was lauded for her efforts in successfully organising the event.

Messages of congratulations and appreciation have been received from Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and the Conrad Sangma, Biren Singh, and Pramod Sawant, the Chief Ministers of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Goa respectively, who have praised and congratulated the organisers and performers.