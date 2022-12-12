Santa Maria crowned champion at U-16 Inter-School Volleyball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Santa Maria International School team members celebrate with the winners trophy, on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Santa Maria International School crowned champion of the Hyderabad Black Hawks U-16 Boys Inter-School Volleyball Championship held at the Santa Maria International School on Sunday.

The host school defeated Hitech Modern High School 15-4, 10-15, 15-8, 15-10 in the summit clash to emerge champion.

Earlier in the semifinals, Santa Maria downed Rockwoods 11-15, 15-09, 11-15, 15-08, 15-03 to enter the final. In another semifinal match Hitech Modern got the better of Delhi Public School 16-13, 15-10, 15-13.

Eight teams – Santa Maria, Hitech Modern High School, Rockwoods International School, Hyderabad Public School (Begumpet), Samasthi International School, Delhi Public School (Nacharam), Dhatrak Model School and Manthan International School – competed in the tournament for the top honours.

Results: (Final) Santa Maria International School bt Hitech Modern High School 15-04, 10-15, 15-08, 15-10; Semis: Santa Maria International School bt Rockwoods International School 11-15, 15-09, 11-15, 15-08, 15-03; Hitech Modern bt Delhi Public School 16-13, 15-10, 15-13.