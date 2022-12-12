Santa Maria crowned champion at U-16 Inter-School Volleyball Championship

Santa Maria International School crowned champion of the Hyderabad Black Hawks U-16 Boys Inter-School Volleyball Championship
Hyderabad: Santa Maria International School crowned champion of the Hyderabad Black Hawks U-16 Boys Inter-School Volleyball Championship held at the Santa Maria International School on Sunday.
The host school defeated Hitech Modern High School 15-4, 10-15, 15-8, 15-10 in the summit clash to emerge champion.
Earlier in the semifinals, Santa Maria downed Rockwoods 11-15, 15-09, 11-15, 15-08, 15-03 to enter the final. In another semifinal match Hitech Modern got the better of Delhi Public School 16-13, 15-10, 15-13.
Eight teams – Santa Maria, Hitech Modern High School, Rockwoods International School, Hyderabad Public School (Begumpet), Samasthi International School, Delhi Public School (Nacharam), Dhatrak Model School and Manthan International School – competed in the tournament for the top honours.
