Sarma demands dropping of all hydroelectricity projects in AP agency area

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Visakhapatnam: Former Secretary to the Central Government EAS Sarma has demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government drop the decision to permit the Adani Group to set up pumped storage hydroelectric projects in Parvathipuram-Manyam District in violation of the PESA and Forest Rights act (FRA).

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma here on Monday, he referred to a similar project being proposed by the AP New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation near Yerravaram/ Ganugala villages in the Scheduled Areas of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, affecting the lives of 1500 tribal families in 27 villages in Chintapalli Mandal and 5 villages in Koyyuru Mandal. The project would involve diversion of 800 acres of government and forest lands, as well as private lands besides drawal of water from the adjacent streams that cater to the requirements of the tribals, both for agriculture and drinking purposes, he pointed out.

“Considering that there are at least three villages among these, namely, Ganugala, Pedamakavaram and Ramarajupalem, which are located within the Scheduled Area notified under the Fifth Schedule where both the PESA and the FRA are applicable, it would be prima facie illegal for the government and its PSUs to take a unilateral decision on the project without a prior discussion in the local Gram Sabhas and without obtaining their prior consent,” he stated.

In addition, as in the case of the other similar projects, in the guise of a proprietary technology, it looked as though the State government would hand over the project to the same private company to which it had earlier decided to entrust the two pumped storage projects, Dr. Sarma felt and stated that according to Supreme Court verdict, it was illegal for the State agencies to involve a private company in undertaking this project.

“As required in the Fifth Schedule, prior consultation ought to have been held by the State government with the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC), in addition to the Gram Sabhas, before undertaking this project and the related activity. The proposed project would necessitate drawal of water initially and also on a recurring basis from the streams on which the tribals depend. This will adversely affect the tribal communities. The water availability in the Tandava basin in which the project is located stands overcommitted and the proposed project would therefore not only affect the tribals but also the downstream consumers in the plains,” he noted while demanding the government to drop the project altogether.