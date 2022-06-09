Sarpanch in Karimnagar to give monthly incentives to students joining govt schools

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Karimnagar: To increase the strength in local government schools, a sarpanch of a gram panchayat has come up with an innovative idea of extending financial support to at least 50 poor students this academic year. Besides uniform, books and other facilities, Rs 500 monthly incentive will also be given to each student enrolling in in government schools. The Sarpanch has decided to use her own money for incentives.

Sarpanch of Shalapalli-Indiranagar of Huzurabad mandal, Kodiguti Sharada Praveen has announced this during the annual badi bata programme. Following the poor enrolment in the local schools, sarpanch announced the incentive to attract more students. Only 30 students were studying in two government primary schools in Shalapalli-Indirana gram panchayat limits.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sharada said poor students, who did not have at least a single gunta of land, were eligible to get incentive and an amount would be deposited in the bank accounts of the parents every month. Besides incentive, uniform, English medium books, shoes, and others would be provided to students, she added.

Informing that so far, parents of 15 students have come forward to join their wards in government schools, she expressed confidence to join more students by convincing their parents. 99 percent of the villagers were poor and they were unable to pay fees in private schools as they lost economic resources due covid epidemic. As some of the parents approached her for financial support to clear fees, she promised them to give incentive if they join their wards in the local government schools.

Students would definitely get quality education since the State government has decided to introduce English medium in all government schools from this academic year as well as strengthen schools under Mana Vooru Mana Badi programme, she said. On the other hand, the sarpanch, who is going to construct a Hi-tech Anganwadi center with modern facilities by spending Rs 3 lakh of her own money, was also fixing the amount in the name of the girl child.

If a couple has two daughters, Rs 50,000 would be fixed in their names and Rs 20,000 for a girl. So far, she fixed an amount in the names of three girls as against 18 identified in the village.